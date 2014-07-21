July 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Just past 100 days into a fresh mandate, the Quebec
government is making few new friends after adopting a budget and
ongoing spending and taxation reviews that promise austerity for
the first half of Premier Philippe Couillard's mandate. (bit.ly/Uk0ouw)
* A widely respected law professor originally from Toronto
has been gunned down in his Florida home, but police are saying
little about the circumstances of his death other than to
confirm it is being investigated as a homicide. (bit.ly/1nYQERS)
Reports in the business section:
* Natural gas prices are lagging the lofty predictions of
just a few months ago, skidding on cool summer weather and
heaping pressure on the shares of energy producers that had been
on a roll. Prices for the fuel, which surged during this year's
frigid winter, are sharply lower in Canada and the United States
than even month-ago levels following a string of large weekly
storage injections. (bit.ly/1rDf0kB)
NATIONAL POST
* Air Canada says a flight from Edmonton landed
safely in Toronto on Sunday morning after declaring an
emergency. Spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur said in an email the
emergency was declared after a flight control indication light
came on. (bit.ly/1n3AO8y)
* The family of a Canadian teacher detained in an Indonesian
jail on allegations of child sexual assault has been trying to
enlist Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird to help win
his release. Bantleman's brother Guy, speaking from his family's
home base in Burlington, Ontario, is heading efforts in Canada
to raise awareness about the case, he said, adding that he has
been in touch with Baird's office. (bit.ly/1nYU5bk)
FINANCIAL POST
* Buried in the fine print of the recent Ontario budget is a
measure that promises to saddle affluent families with an
ever-growing tax burden. While the budget delivered hefty
immediate tax increases for taxpayers in Ontario's two new top
tax brackets, the real damage over the coming years will be
courtesy of the fact that these tax brackets will not be indexed
for inflation. (bit.ly/WppKbI)
* A corruption probe in China is reaching deeper into
PetroChina's operations in Canada's oil industry,
with four high-ranking company officials involved in oil sands
deals now believed to be under investigation. (bit.ly/Um4Atd)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)