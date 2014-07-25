July 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto mayoral candidate John Tory has written to the city's integrity commissioner, asking whether her investigation involving current Mayor Rob Ford will be completed in time for the October election. (bit.ly/WOuNm2)

** Two children and a woman on her first overseas trip are among five Canadians missing after an Air Algerie flight carrying 116 people across the Sahara desert changed course to avoid a storm, disappeared from radar and crashed. (bit.ly/1zbrN16)

** If BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen is worried about International Business Machines Corp and Apple Inc combining their efforts in enterprise technology, he's not letting on. In an interview with the Financial Times, he likened the team-up to when "two elephants start dancing," and suggested that his drive to transform the troubled handset maker is making the company nimble enough to compete with all. (bit.ly/1um0JNM)

NATIONAL POST

** A United Nations committee has told Canada it should free the man with no name - an immigrant who has been detained for seven years because the Canadian government can't identify who he is, or to where he should be deported. (bit.ly/1jYWEKA)

** An Ottawa doctor who caused a public health scare in 2011 after her endoscopy clinic failed a health inspection has agreed never to practise medicine again. Dr. Christiane Farazli was publicly reprimanded Thursday by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons for disregarding the safety of patients and ignoring the fundamental principles of infection control. (bit.ly/1keQtCS)

FINANCIAL POST

** Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd is seeking potentially billions in tax relief from the Canadian government in exchange for opening new markets for Canadian natural gas, as it inches closer to a final investment decision on a British Columbia export terminal. (bit.ly/1lCLl6i)

** Making improvements to its fresh food business helped Loblaw Companies Ltd stay at the leading edge of a brutally competitive grocery sector in the second quarter. (bit.ly/1rQgwQn)