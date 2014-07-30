July 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The owners of a sawmill that exploded in Prince George,
British Columbia, two years ago, killing two workers, have been
fined more than C$700,000 by the workplace safety agency. (bit.ly/1lcjTMG)
* An international effort to build an enormous telescope in
Hawaii has taken an important step forward, a signal that the
Canadian government will have to decide soon if Canadian
astronomers will have a share in the instrument's future
discoveries. (bit.ly/WMNOG1)
Reports in the business section:
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of Canada's largest
energy companies, has unveiled details of accounting
irregularities and launched a review of its financial statements
dating back four-and-a-half years. The company said it has
notified securities regulators in Canada and the United States
about the issues, which include some entries that reduce
expenses. (bit.ly/1pEjDHJ)
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian military is looking for an air defence system
to protect its VIP aircraft, including the one used by Canadian
Prime Minister Stephen Harper, from surface to air missiles. And
one of Israel's top defence contractors, Elbit Systems Ltd
, has been working behind-the-scenes for months to get
in on the anticipated project. (bit.ly/1km1UbH)
* The Canadian military had to send its fledgling fighter
pilots to the United States because of continuing problems with
training, including several plane crashes, according to
documents obtained by Postmedia News. (bit.ly/1AxJ0n7)
FINANCIAL POST
* TransCanada Corp expects to file an application
for its massive Energy East project as early as next month.
Touted as one of North America's largest energy projects at C$12
billion, the proposed conduit will find a new outlet for
Alberta's landlocked crude as Canadian pipelines heading south
to the U.S. and to the Canadian west coast are facing strong
opposition. (bit.ly/1qKjyZe)
* Exxon Mobil Corp is assessing a floating liquefied
natural gas apparatus on Canada's west coast that could see up
to six barges moored in a narrow inlet north of Prince Rupert in
British Columbia. (bit.ly/1lVIDJf)
