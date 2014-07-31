July 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Communications Security Establishment Canada intercepts
citizens' private messages without judicial warrants, in its
fight against Chinese espionage and other cyberthreats, a
document obtained by the paper showed. The 22-page "Operational
Procedures for Cyber Defence" speaks about how the
electronic-intelligence agency can log, store and study volumes
of e-communications that touch government computer networks -
including "private communications" of Canadians not themselves
thought to be hackers.
Minster of National Defence Rob Nicholson, who approves such
surveillance and is provided with statistics about its risks, is
the only outsider to know full details about the tradeoffs.
(bit.ly/1k8SW1d)
* The Supreme Court of Canada will release its decision
Thursday on whether confessions elicited from so-called Mr Big
police sting operations can be used in court after the technique
helped convict a Newfoundland man of killing his two daughters.
(bit.ly/1qMNBzE)
In the business section:
* Barrick Gold Corp took a $500 million charge on
its Saudi Arabian copper project and appointed two more
independent directors, including a former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc banker who used to work closely with the company's
new chairman John Thornton. (bit.ly/1psOVnr)
NATIONAL POST
* They sit in the Red Chamber for an average of about 70
days a year. But Canada's senators don't seem all that keen to
have the public see what goes on in there. In a tentative baby
step toward transparency, the Senate is considering the
installation of video cameras in its chamber, but the two-month
pilot project would only see the footage directed to an internal
feed. (bit.ly/1s6iMUP)
* More than two-thirds of Canadians want marijuana laws
softened, says an opinion poll conducted for the federal
government. And while a small majority believes companies should
not be permitted to sell marijuana just as they sell alcohol and
cigarettes, it's clear many people have no problem with the
proposition. (bit.ly/1rSEYDf)
FINANCIAL POST
* The revelation that accounting issues will force Penn West
Petroleum Ltd to restate more than four years worth of
financial results isn't the only thing raising the eyebrows of
corporate governance experts. Among the biggest concerns is why
Penn West's own audit committee is conducting the internal
review of the firm's accounting practices. (bit.ly/UCWtsH)
* A new poll shows that while Albertans are rapidly ramping
up household debt, Ontarians are paying it down. The Bank of
Montreal report says average household debt in Alberta is
C$124,838, almost double that of average Ontario household debt
which shrunk over the past year. (bit.ly/Xj4CEx)
