Aug 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Canadian government's secretive electronic intelligence agency, Communications Security Establishment Canada, is not disclosing how long it can hold onto Canadians' communications, even though its leaders have said that "firm" time limits are in place to protect privacy. (bit.ly/1onyQLX)

* Canadian National Railway Co says it is still negotiating with the Gitxsan First Nation, as the deadline passed to vacate land along the Skeena River in northwestern British Columbia that is claimed by the Gitxsan. (bit.ly/1pVnCzH)

Reports in the business section:

* Amid mounting public concern over the link between pesticides and the decline of insect pollinators, the industry group that represents the makers of the chemicals says restricting use of the crop protection would "handcuff" farmers in their battle against insects. (bit.ly/UQcpIg)

NATIONAL POST

* An official of the city of Nunavut says a plan to douse Iqaluit's dump fire, which has been curling northern nostrils for months, has been delayed by the city's attempt to get someone else to pay for it. The fire has been fouling air with chemicals since May 20. (bit.ly/1pVoVhU)

* Smoke from Canada's wildfires, which have burned vast tracks of forest in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories, has been spotted as far away as Portugal. And its travel is fuelled in part by incredible clouds created by the fires, that act like chimneys funnelling smoke and ash as high as 10 to 15 kilometres into the atmosphere. (bit.ly/1kCiJzn)

FINANCIAL POST

* Air Canada says it may resume flights to Venezuela that were suspended in March, if outstanding issues such as the payment of funds from ticket revenues are addressed by the South American country. (bit.ly/1zQ7Yg0)

* A boardroom shake-up at Cliffs Natural Resources Inc has raised the likelihood that its international assets will hit the market, creating some intriguing buying opportunities for Canadian miners in their own backyard. These assets include a troubled iron ore mine in Quebec and a huge chromite deposit in Northern Ontario's "Ring of Fire". (bit.ly/1AQDWKu)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)