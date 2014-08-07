Aug 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's employment minister Jason Kenny said Ottawa will "vigorously defend" the interests of two Canadian citizens detained in China on spying allegations, and raised concerns about religious freedom in that country. Kenney told reporters the government is providing consular assistance and would work with Chinese authorities on the matter. (bit.ly/1oG4ZD3)

* The Conservative Party of Canada is starting from scratch in a Toronto-area riding after a bitter nomination battle led both candidates to drop out. Eve Adams, who is currently an MP in a nearby riding, and chiropractor Natalia Lishchyna have both bowed out of the race to be the Tory nominee in the newly created riding of Oakville North-Burlington. (bit.ly/1kKfNAR)

Reports in the business section:

* Canada's pork industry is bracing for a major blow after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country will ban the import of agricultural products from countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia. Pork products, including frozen pork, ham, pig fat and offal, are Canada's largest agricultural export to Russia. (bit.ly/1u08nMs)

NATIONAL POST

* Hours before assembly of first nations regional chief Jody Wilson-Raybould became a Liberal Party of Canada candidate for the 2015 federal election, Isadore Day, chief of the 1,300-member Serpent River First Nation drafted a complaint criticizing her decision to keep her job until after the election. Day accused Ms. Wilson-Raybould of "clear bias" and "conflict of interest" and demanded "close examination and if necessary, corrective measures."(bit.ly/1vef27f)

* Alberta Premier Dave Hancock announced on Wednesday that he will ask the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to review the Auditor General's investigative report into the alleged abuse of Alberta's fleet of planes former Premier Alison Redford resigned as MLA on Tuesday in the wake of scandals connected to her use of the taxpayer-funded aircrafts. (http:/bit.ly/1zWNrGP)

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada may soon be home to another smartphone maker when Moscow-based Yota Devices relocates its headquarters to Toronto or Waterloo by the end of this year. Yota Devices, whose flagship unit is an Android-based smartphone with screens on both sides, is aiming to take advantage of the talent pool in Canada left behind by BlackBerry Ltd in the wake of its restructuring, said CEO Vlad Martynov. (bit.ly/1kKk6fu)

* Canada reported the largest merchandise trade surplus in more than two years in June as exports reached a record on gains in crude oil and metals. (bit.ly/1uq4TAs) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)