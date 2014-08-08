Aug 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian businesses are bracing for a possible next wave
of Russian sanctions after Moscow banned imports of key food
products in an escalating economic war over the conflict in
Ukraine. (bit.ly/1qZNr8h)
* The water quality near the site of the massive
tailings-pond breach this week meets drinking-water standards,
according to preliminary test results, but the long-term impact
on fish habitats and other wildlife remains unknown. A water
usage ban will remain in place until additional testing is
completed. The tailings-pond dam at Imperial Metals' Mount
Polley mine burst early Monday morning, spewing millions of
cubic meters of mining waste into the Cariboo district's
waterways and triggering a local state of emergency. (bit.ly/1mskcmU)
Reports in the business section:
* After a months-long battle, Lululemon Athletica Inc
founder Chip Wilson has reached an agreement with the
yoga wear retailer's board that will see him team up with a
private equity firm to get more sway over the board. (bit.ly/V5VvoT)
NATIONAL POST
* Canada is sending non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine
to help the country protect its eastern border against Russian
aggression. Defense Minister Rob Nicholson made the announcement
at a military base in Trenton, Ontario, where a CC-130J Hercules
plane loaded with "non-kinetic military equipment" was set to
take off for the first in a series of military transport
flights. (bit.ly/V3cV5Q)
* Municipal politicians in a region of Ontario that is home
to one of the world's largest nuclear power plants violated
provincial law by holding secret meetings over the storage of
radioactive waste, an outside investigation has found. (bit.ly/1oitwPU)
FINANCIAL POST
* Oil exploration off Canada's East Coast is reaching fever
pitch as oil companies warm up to the potential beneath the
frigid waters near Newfoundland and Labrador and the Maritimes.
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has teamed up with Petroleum
Geo-Services ASA and Newfoundland and Labrador's Nalcor Energy
to map about 47,000 square kilometers of seismic data. (bit.ly/1pg2bwZ)
* Manulife Financial Corp surprised investors by
hiking its dividend for the first time since slashing it in half
five years ago, in a bid to survive the toil of the financial
crisis. (bit.ly/1qZP5qg)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)