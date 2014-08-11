Aug 11 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** At 1,500 pages in length and five years in the making,
the far-reaching Canada-Europe free trade deal struck last week
is undeniably a major milestone. And yet the Conservative
government quietly marked the long-sought final agreement with a
terse five-paragraph statement on a quiet August afternoon. (bit.ly/1sP66B8)
** The Ebola virus has been ruled out in a patient who was
placed in isolation at a Brampton, Ontario, hospital as a
precaution after showing flu-like symptoms and traveling from
Nigeria, one of the countries grappling with the virus. The
patient at Brampton Civic Hospital underwent testing while the
hospital put in place infection-control measures on the weekend,
in the first test of the province's preparedness. (bit.ly/1pKsf2d)
Reports in the business section:
** Canadians saw their net worth climb by nearly 8 percent
last year as real estate and investment values soared, pushing
average household wealth levels to a new high and offering a
clear indication that many Canadians have put the recent
recession far behind them. Average wealth was up 7.7 percent
from the end of 2012 and 28 percent from the end of 2007 before
the recession began. (bit.ly/1ymdd4G)
NATIONAL POST
** The Transportation Safety Board says a plane crash that
killed three Americans in north-west Ontario was not caused by a
mechanical malfunction. Spokesman John Cottreau said it appears
the plane crashed on Chappie Lake, near Kenora, during a landing
attempt. Search and rescue members found the downed Cessna 182
at about 5 p.m. Friday. (bit.ly/1uhchki)
** The ground rumbled in Alberta on Saturday as a small
earthquake hit an area west of Red Deer. Natural Resources
Canada reports the 4.1 magnitude quake happened at 9:28 MT near
Rocky Mountain House. Power was disrupted to about 500
customers, including a gas plant near Rocky Mountain House. (bit.ly/1rh7ASu)
FINANCIAL POST
** Canada's system for fighting investment fraud is too
fractured to work efficiently, concludes a sweeping report
released Monday. Creating a national agency to centralize
reporting and enforcement of crimes - which range from Ponzi
schemes to pump-and-dump stock scams - is among the
recommendations of the 55-page report by the Foundation for the
Advancement of Investor Rights (FAIR Canada). (bit.ly/1uFGAP0)
