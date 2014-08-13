Aug 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian school boards and universities are relaxing
admission criteria for international students, a measure aimed
at bringing in much-needed new revenue. (bit.ly/Y3tO21)
** The Public Health Agency of Canada is going to donate a
made-in-Canada experimental Ebola vaccine to the West African
outbreak response. The deputy head of the agency said the
country saw the vaccine as a global resource and was in talks
with international partners about how best to use the finite
number of doses. (bit.ly/1l23ikh)
Reports in the business section:
** Statistics Canada has taken the highly unusual step of
pulling its latest jobs report after discovering a key mistake
in its monthly snapshot of the Canadian economy. Statistics
Canada won't say what the mistake was, but it is now rushing to
produce new numbers and investigate what went wrong. It has
promised to publish a full explanation once the review is
complete. (bit.ly/1rnWeMz)
NATIONAL POST
** The committee that monitors members of parliament's
spending ruled Tuesday that the New Democratic Party had misled
House of Commons officials about the location of staff assigned
to offices in Quebec and may have also violated election
spending rules.(bit.ly/XgFePY)
FINANCIAL POST
** In one week, security-holders at Calgary-based Arcan
Resources Ltd will gather to vote on an arrangement
involving privately held Aspenleaf Energy Ltd. The deal, that
has been brought on by the company's "current capital structure
and limited credit capacity," has attracted a team of critics.
For instance, some holders of two outstanding issues of Arcan's
convertible debentures have complained because they will not
receive full payment for their investments but rather a 17.5
percent discount.(bit.ly/1rpLYU9)
** Tom Kloet extended his reign as chief executive officer
at Toronto Stock Exchange owner TMX Group Ltd by two
months on Tuesday. But the decision to stay in the job until
Oct. 31 did not dampen speculation about his replacement, who
sources say could come from an electronic trading firm in the
United States. (bit.ly/Y3xgd7)
