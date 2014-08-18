Aug 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The British Columbia government says an independent investigation into the Mount Polley spill is needed, and the province is indicating there could also be new inspections at other mines. It said the communities in the affected areas, First Nations, industry and other British Columbians "deserve to know in a clear and timely way what happened and what can be done to ensure such incidents never happen again." (bit.ly/1pEfwzc)

* About 200 kilometres before an ill-fated oil train was left idling on the main track near Lac-Megantic, Quebec, Transport Canada conducted a routine inspection and allowed it to proceed. The inspector didn't report any concerns about the engine in the train's lead locomotive. The Globe and Mail has learned that part of the federal investigation into the rail disaster focused on a repair conducted nine months earlier that played a role in a series of events that led to the train's derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec. (bit.ly/1kNECvl)

* Chinese companies have shelled out more than $30 billion in Canada's energy industry, but many of those investments have been hit with operational problems, delays and weak returns, leading to growing impatience in some quarters in China. PetroChina Co Ltd, Sinopec , CNOOC Ltd, China Investment Corp and other state-owned enterprises made a raft of big bets on oil sands projects, shale developments and domestic companies since 2005 and many have yet to pay off. (bit.ly/1px0jQj)

* Federal officials closely tracked the fallout of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police raid on a First Nations protest against shale-gas exploration in New Brunswick. At one point, the protests raised concerns it could spawn another countrywide movement like "Idle No More." Members of the Elsipogtog First Nation, who were concerned about the environmental impact of shale-gas development, didn't want energy company SWN Resources to do testing work on their traditional territory. (bit.ly/1lcBv0D)

* Three groups representing doctors say they will not take part in an anti-drug campaign by Health Canada that will target young people because it has become a political issue. A statement issued on Saturday by the College of Family Physicians of Canada, Canadian Medical Association and Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada says they were invited to be involved in the campaign. It says the groups "did not, and do not, support or endorse any political messaging or political advertising on this issue." (bit.ly/VyGVXf)

* CTV has made deep cuts to its flagship newsmagazine show W5, blaming falling advertising revenue and changing viewer habits. Bell Media Inc, which runs CTV, said that seven contract positions on the production team at W5 were not renewed. As a result, the network is trimming the number of episodes it will air this season to 14 from the usual 23. (bit.ly/1kNAtrl)

* Beleaguered miner Imperial Metals Corp plans to issue $100 million of convertible debt to help fund the cleanup of its stricken Mount Polley mine and finish building its new Red Chris operation, both in British Columbia. (bit.ly/Vya7Ov) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)