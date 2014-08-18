Aug 18 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The British Columbia government says an independent
investigation into the Mount Polley spill is needed, and the
province is indicating there could also be new inspections at
other mines. It said the communities in the affected areas,
First Nations, industry and other British Columbians "deserve to
know in a clear and timely way what happened and what can be
done to ensure such incidents never happen again." (bit.ly/1pEfwzc)
* About 200 kilometres before an ill-fated oil train was
left idling on the main track near Lac-Megantic, Quebec,
Transport Canada conducted a routine inspection and allowed it
to proceed. The inspector didn't report any concerns about the
engine in the train's lead locomotive. The Globe and Mail has
learned that part of the federal investigation into the rail
disaster focused on a repair conducted nine months earlier that
played a role in a series of events that led to the train's
derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec.
(bit.ly/1kNECvl)
Reports in the business section:
* Chinese companies have shelled out more than $30 billion
in Canada's energy industry, but many of those investments have
been hit with operational problems, delays and weak returns,
leading to growing impatience in some quarters in China.
PetroChina Co Ltd, Sinopec ,
CNOOC Ltd, China Investment Corp and other
state-owned enterprises made a raft of big bets on oil sands
projects, shale developments and domestic companies since 2005
and many have yet to pay off. (bit.ly/1px0jQj)
NATIONAL POST
* Federal officials closely tracked the fallout of a Royal
Canadian Mounted Police raid on a First Nations protest against
shale-gas exploration in New Brunswick. At one point, the
protests raised concerns it could spawn another countrywide
movement like "Idle No More." Members of the Elsipogtog First
Nation, who were concerned about the environmental impact of
shale-gas development, didn't want energy company SWN Resources
to do testing work on their traditional territory. (bit.ly/1lcBv0D)
* Three groups representing doctors say they will not take
part in an anti-drug campaign by Health Canada that will target
young people because it has become a political issue. A
statement issued on Saturday by the College of Family Physicians
of Canada, Canadian Medical Association and Royal College of
Physicians and Surgeons of Canada says they were invited to be
involved in the campaign. It says the groups "did not, and do
not, support or endorse any political messaging or political
advertising on this issue." (bit.ly/VyGVXf)
FINANCIAL POST
* CTV has made deep cuts to its flagship newsmagazine show
W5, blaming falling advertising revenue and changing viewer
habits. Bell Media Inc, which runs CTV, said that
seven contract positions on the production team at W5 were not
renewed. As a result, the network is trimming the number of
episodes it will air this season to 14 from the usual 23. (bit.ly/1kNAtrl)
* Beleaguered miner Imperial Metals Corp plans to
issue $100 million of convertible debt to help fund the cleanup
of its stricken Mount Polley mine and finish building its new
Red Chris operation, both in British Columbia. (bit.ly/Vya7Ov)
