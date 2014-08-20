Aug 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The fallout from the Mount Polley spill has reached other
mines in British Columbia. The province has suspended the
environmental assessment of the proposed Morrison copper and
gold mine, pending the final report into Mount Polley. A review
is also under way at the Red Chris mine, owned by Imperial
Metals Corporation - which also owns the Mount Polley mine. (bit.ly/1oYMnK6)
* Winnipeg's Red River has become ground zero in the ongoing
fight for a national inquiry into Canada's missing and murdered
aboriginal women, its muddy waters the site of a grim discovery
by police divers who were actually looking for another person's
body when they happened upon the remains of Tina Fontaine. (bit.ly/1rWQ1aQ)
Reports in the business section:
* Industry Canada said it will hold a consultation on the
future of a band of airwaves used for rural Internet access and
reiterated a commitment it made last year to force
telecommunications providers to "use it or lose it" when it
comes to spectrum licenses. The department added that it hopes
to re-purpose some of that band of spectrum for cellular use in
urban areas. That has left New Brunswick-based Xplornet
Communications Inc, one major provider of rural Internet
services, worried about the impact on its customers. (bit.ly/YyautZ)
NATIONAL POST
* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating two
more men with suspected ties to Calgary who allegedly left
Canada to participate in the Syrian civil war, according to
community members. Both men are from Windsor, Ontario, but are
believed to have spent time in Calgary, where counter-terrorism
investigators have been asking questions about at least ten
jihadist recruits. (bit.ly/1qoY91N)
* Mayor Rob Ford says if re-elected, he will move to reduce
crowding on buses and streetcars and establish new express bus
routes without adding to the ranks of the Toronto Transit
Commision. (bit.ly/1qp0dH3)
FINANCIAL POST
* Hedge funds, mostly American, seem to have their
fingerprints all over the Canadian oil patch these days. Orange
Capital LLC emerged on Tuesday as the latest to take a position
in a Canadian oil and gas company. The New York-based fund has
built a 5.3 percent stake in Calgary-based Bellatrix Exploration
Ltd since July 2, according to regulatory filings.(bit.ly/1ocB94z)
* Toronto startup Vantage Analytics has raised C$1.1 million
in its first round of funding from Real Ventures and a number of
angels with e-commerce and retail expertise. (bit.ly/1rWWyCm)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)