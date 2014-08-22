Aug 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario and Quebec are forging a central Canadian alliance to co-operate on issues, including potentially expanding electricity trade, hoping their combined clout will bring back prosperity to both provinces. Ontario's Kathleen Wynne and Quebec's Philippe Couillard announced the new regional partnership in Quebec City on Thursday. (bit.ly/1ADlMeg)

* With students and parents preparing for an extension of the ongoing teacher strike into the new school year, a public spat erupted on Thursday after British Columbia's education minister, Peter Fassbender said negotiations are impossible because the leaders of the British Columbia Teachers' Federation are at a conference in Kamloops. (bit.ly/1pPPcT5)

Reports in the business section:

* Calgary energy company, Penn West Petroleum Ltd bogged down by debt following its biggest deal, the C$3.6billion takeover of Canetic Resources Trust, had devised an aggressive growth plan to spend heavily on new drilling techniques in hopes of sending production and cash flow soaring. In the end, though, Penn West could not drill itself to success. That led to a host of management changes and asset sales in an effort to refocus the company. But now it faces a new problem: the discovery of accounting irregularities in the hundreds of millions of dollars, making it the target of numerous investor lawsuits and clouding its future. (bit.ly/1s8C8GH)

NATIONAL POST

* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are considering outsourcing the replacement and modernization of the national sex offender registry and the creation of a proposed new public website to the private sector. This is in advance of new legislation, expected this fall, which will toughen penalties for sexual predators. (bit.ly/1q47JK9)

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper says police investigations, not a national inquiry, are the best way to deal with crimes involving missing and murdered aboriginal women. The death of Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old aboriginal girl found wrapped in a bag and dumped in the Red River has prompted renewed calls for a national inquiry. But the conservative government has rejected all calls for a national inquiry, saying it prefers to address the issue in other ways, such as through aboriginal justice programs and a national DNA missing person's index. (bit.ly/1txH8W8)

FINANCIAL POST

* The Ontario Securities Commission is allocating C$2.5 million collected from monetary sanctions and settlements to the Canadian Foundation for Advancement of Investor Rights. The bulk of the funds for the investor advocacy group will be placed in trust with the recently established FAIR Canada Jarislowsky Endowment Fund for long-term funding of the organization. The remaining C$500,000 will cover day-to-day operating expenses at FAIR. (bit.ly/1pZ76T7)

* Stockwell Day, the former federal international trade minister and former Alberta treasurer, has joined the management team of Pacific Future Energy Corp as a senior advisor, director, and chair of the company's advisory committee. The Vancouver-based company backed by Mexico's Grupo Salinas is proposing a C$10 billion refinery on British Columbia's North Coast. (bit.ly/1ohEPC9) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)