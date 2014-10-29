Oct 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Police in Canada will soon have new tools to track terror
suspects through online records, bank accounts and other means -
powers the Royal Canadian Mounted Police commissioner called for
this week, but which are already moving through Parliament. (bit.ly/1sDhEEc)
** As North American and global crude oil prices hit the
skids, falling this week to four-year lows, producers in
northern Alberta are benefiting from strengthening prices for
Western Canada Select heavy oil and a weaker Canadian dollar. (bit.ly/1wFh1QL)
** Doug Ford, who said good riddance to political life just
a few months ago before he stepped into the mayor's race for his
brother, has his sights set on a new target - leader of
Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party.(bit.ly/1E0jB6h)
NATIONAL POST
** The new chief executive of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
doubts that Ontario's "Ring of Fire" will be developed
for decades to come, or that anyone will buy his company's rich
chromite assets in the region in the near future. (bit.ly/1wFhyCe)
** Canada's threat assessment agency warned last year of the
potential for a terrorist attack in Ottawa, calling the capital
region "a rich environment" and noting that "active shooter"
terror attacks had taken place in the United States and Europe.
(bit.ly/1tgG7EQ)
** The soldier commanding Canadian CF-18 fighter jets and
other aircraft deployed to the Middle East says these forces are
"on target" to launch operations against Islamic State of Iraq &
Al-Sham jihadists by Saturday. (bit.ly/139l90u)
