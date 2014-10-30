Oct 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Conservative government will announce an
income-splitting tax break for parents on Thursday, sources say.
The measure will allow the higher-earning parent of children up
to 18 years of age to transfer as much as C$50,000 ($44,639) of
income to the lower-earning spouse for tax purposes. (bit.ly/1tRRkNk)
** The Toronto District School Board has officially severed
its ties to a Confucius Institute subsidized and controlled by
the government of China. Trustees overwhelmingly voted on
Wednesday night in favor of terminating an agreement that would
have taught elementary students Mandarin and other cultural
programs controlled by China's Ministry of Education. (bit.ly/1tEO9XZ)
** A 30-year-old assault-rifle collector from Pakistan has
been arrested on allegations that he is a terrorist threat to
Canada. The new case shows how the Canadian government's
approach to suspected extremists may be evolving. (bit.ly/1q2bca9)
NATIONAL POST
** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz estimates that if
the low price of oil persists, it will knock a quarter-point off
the growth of Canada's gross domestic product in 2015. (bit.ly/1yJ76cp)
** The shooter in last week's deadly attack in Ottawa was a
criminal, but not a terrorist, according to New Democratic Party
Leader Tom Mulcair. His comments were met with immediate
condemnation from Conservatives and the leader of the Liberal
party. (bit.ly/1tjGNcz)
** A security alert sent to federal public servants at the
height of last week's attack in Ottawa was in English only,
which the country's languages watchdog says represents a
"critical failure" during a potential life-and-death situation.
(bit.ly/1E4Q0IZ)
