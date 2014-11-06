BRIEF-Safe Bulkers amends exchange offer for its series B preferred shares
Nov 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Disgraced Peterborough Member of Parliament Dean Del Mastro abruptly resigned his House of Commons seat on Wednesday, less than a week after a judge found him guilty on three counts of violating the Canada Elections Act. (bit.ly/1GszKUb)
** Honda Motor Co Ltd will announce on Thursday that it planned to invest about $800 million at its manufacturing plants in Alliston, Ontario, to improve their efficiency and position them for production of future models. (bit.ly/1xhNFGz)
NATIONAL POST
** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is being criticized for not speaking French in a speech at a recent conference in Iceland. But Couillard snapped back that those taunting him should go to London or New York and see how far speaking French gets them. (bit.ly/1GsCReH)
** Paul Rollinson, the chief executive of Kinross Gold Corp , said the company was unlikely to move forward with its much-anticipated Tasiast expansion project if gold prices did not rebound from their recent steep decline. (bit.ly/1x8GGQW) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, on Friday said it will raise prices for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by 9.8 percent in the Brazilian market. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)
March 17 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp