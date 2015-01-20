Jan 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is resisting moves to halt the free fall in oil prices, stoking fears of deeper cuts to staffing and spending plans in Canada's energy sector as companies hunker down for a prolonged slump. Lightstream Resources Ltd and CanElson Drilling Corp joined on Monday a growing list of companies that have slashed budgets in response to the roughly 60-percent plunge in oil prices since June last year. (bit.ly/1EkCVea)

** The Canadian government signed an order on Monday under the Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act, barring companies from complying with the requirement that only U.S. steel be used on the project in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Trade Minister Ed Fast said. (bit.ly/1CdpYmV)

** Canadian special forces soldiers are more directly engaged in the fight against Islamic State forces in Iraq than previously thought, with troops on the ground guiding air strikes against targets and using sniper fire to fend off enemy attacks at the front lines. (bit.ly/1sVsuwt)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto Mayor John Tory is poised to unveil his first draft city budget on Tuesday, which will include a property tax hike no higher than 3 percent, including a 0.5 percent levy already approved for the Scarborough subway. (bit.ly/15rX5Xu)

** Rob Ford fully emerged as Toronto's de-facto leader of the opposition on Monday, attacking John Tory as a tax-and-spender even as the new mayor positioned himself as the great undoer of Ford-era cuts. Ford accused his successor of "misleading" voters and "spending and spending and spending" after Tory unveiled new transit service. (bit.ly/1sVthxt)

** As senators in Washington D.C. prepare to vote on Tuesday on "Buy America" and "no export" amendments for a bill that would approve TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline, support for the much-debated oilsands line may not be as widespread and deeply felt as previously thought, accordingly to the results of a new poll. (bit.ly/1yCR8kI) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)