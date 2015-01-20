Jan 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
resisting moves to halt the free fall in oil prices, stoking
fears of deeper cuts to staffing and spending plans in Canada's
energy sector as companies hunker down for a prolonged slump.
Lightstream Resources Ltd and CanElson Drilling Corp
joined on Monday a growing list of companies that have slashed
budgets in response to the roughly 60-percent plunge in oil
prices since June last year. (bit.ly/1EkCVea)
** The Canadian government signed an order on Monday under
the Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act, barring companies
from complying with the requirement that only U.S. steel be used
on the project in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Trade
Minister Ed Fast said. (bit.ly/1CdpYmV)
** Canadian special forces soldiers are more directly
engaged in the fight against Islamic State forces in Iraq than
previously thought, with troops on the ground guiding air
strikes against targets and using sniper fire to fend off enemy
attacks at the front lines. (bit.ly/1sVsuwt)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto Mayor John Tory is poised to unveil his first
draft city budget on Tuesday, which will include a property tax
hike no higher than 3 percent, including a 0.5 percent levy
already approved for the Scarborough subway. (bit.ly/15rX5Xu)
** Rob Ford fully emerged as Toronto's de-facto leader of
the opposition on Monday, attacking John Tory as a
tax-and-spender even as the new mayor positioned himself as the
great undoer of Ford-era cuts. Ford accused his successor of
"misleading" voters and "spending and spending and spending"
after Tory unveiled new transit service. (bit.ly/1sVthxt)
** As senators in Washington D.C. prepare to vote on Tuesday
on "Buy America" and "no export" amendments for a bill that
would approve TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline,
support for the much-debated oilsands line may not be as
widespread and deeply felt as previously thought, accordingly to
the results of a new poll. (bit.ly/1yCR8kI)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)