THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The state of Alaska is pushing ahead with a project to
rebuild a British Columbia ferry terminal with U.S. steel,
undaunted by Ottawa's vow to punish companies that bend to "Buy
America" rules. (bit.ly/1J75wGL)
** The growing price gap between condominiums and houses hit
a record high last year in the Toronto area, as the market saw a
huge jump in the number of newly built condos and buyers battled
over a persistent shortage of houses. (bit.ly/1J33HdK)
** Toronto Mayor John Tory is faced with the unusual
situation of relying on a provincial loan to balance the city's
books and help deliver a budget that provides better services
and holds the residential property tax increase at 2.75 percent.
(bit.ly/1woz7CJ)
NATIONAL POST
** Security officials are monitoring the latest terror
threat made against Canada, this one by the same senior Al Qaeda
official who last week claimed responsibility for the shooting
attack at the Charlie Hebdo office in Paris. In a video
distributed online on Tuesday, Nasser bin Ali al-Ansi, a leader
of the Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, turned his
sights on Canada in an attempt to provoke "lone wolf" terror
attacks in the country. (bit.ly/1xTcQgF)
** As Bombardier Inc grapples with project delays
and suspensions, it is rapidly approaching its next big
challenge: raising capital. Turan Quettawala, an analyst with
Scotia Capital, estimates that Bombardier will need to raise
about C$1.75 billion worth of capital over the next 12-15
months. (bit.ly/1ulLkIr)
** The Canadian dollar fell almost a full U.S. cent on
Tuesday morning to its weakest level since late April 2009 amid
a weaker-than-expected manufacturing report and a day ahead of
the Bank of Canada's next announcement on interest rates. (bit.ly/1E1eEN3)
