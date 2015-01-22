Jan 22 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Insolvent Target Canada owes billions of dollars
to a long list of companies - big and small - including such
familiar names as Procter & Gamble Co, Mattel Inc
and Nestle. (bit.ly/1yvqgEs)
** The state of Alaska on Wednesday cancelled bids for a
ferry terminal update that the Canadian government threatened to
block because of a dispute over the use of American steel. (bit.ly/1GA15Gy)
** Canada's labour market is already limping, and lower oil
prices could further dampen income growth and employment
opportunities, the Bank of Canada says. (bit.ly/1CSWs4v)
NATIONAL POST
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is actively
pursuing a plan to take over or buy a significant stake in
BlackBerry Ltd despite statements from both companies
this week denying that such a plan may be in the works,
according to a source. (bit.ly/1wpG0Ue)
** The Bank of Canada on Wednesday became the first major
developed world bank to cut interest rates in response to
collapsing oil prices, warning the resulting fallout poses a
threat to Canada's economy and financial stability. (bit.ly/1yQwPnk)
** The financing window is open for Canadian gold miners,
and they are rushing through it at a frantic pace before it
shuts. Six companies have announced bought deal offerings since
Tuesday evening: Romarco Minerals Inc, Detour Gold Corp
, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, Primero Mining Corp
, Asanko Gold Inc and Richmont Mines Corp.
Between them, they are raising a whopping C$789.8 million. (bit.ly/1yvC89M)
