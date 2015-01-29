Jan 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** When the Bank of Canada slashed its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points last week, the big question was whether the Big Six banks would follow suit. But within hours of the surprising rate cut, Toronto-Dominion Bank said it was considering holding its prime rate steady. During this time, three banks privately told The Globe and Mail that they were closely watching each other's actions. If one cut, it was clear they all would. (bit.ly/1DjiM7E)

** Declining enrolment is taking a huge toll on Canada's largest school board, and one in five schools now are targets for possible closing. The Toronto District School Board released a list on Wednesday evening that compares the number of students an institution can accommodate to its enrolment numbers. (bit.ly/18xm8uj)

** Canada is being dragged into "overzealous" financial regulation by a global campaign to root out risky bank lending practices, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge argues in a new report. (bit.ly/1CBtCHv)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada and the international coalition have relied heavily on air strikes to support Kurdish peshmerga fighters combatting the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham in Iraq, but this hasn't addressed the group's most lethal tactic. (bit.ly/1tw8D7d)

** Six weeks after Cenovus Energy Inc unveiled a pared-back capital budget for 2015, the continued slide in oil prices has forced the oilsands major to announce Wednesday another C$700 million in spending cuts and trim the number of contractors it employs. (bit.ly/1HhUjFI)

** Almost a year after the federal government revamped the way medical marijuana is produced and distributed in Canada - moving from home-based operations to large-scale commercial ones - the fledgling industry continues to encounter growing pains. (bit.ly/1LjXwEb) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)