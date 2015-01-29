Jan 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** When the Bank of Canada slashed its key interest rate by
0.25 percentage points last week, the big question was whether
the Big Six banks would follow suit. But within hours of the
surprising rate cut, Toronto-Dominion Bank said it was
considering holding its prime rate steady. During this time,
three banks privately told The Globe and Mail that they were
closely watching each other's actions. If one cut, it was clear
they all would. (bit.ly/1DjiM7E)
** Declining enrolment is taking a huge toll on Canada's
largest school board, and one in five schools now are targets
for possible closing. The Toronto District School Board released
a list on Wednesday evening that compares the number of students
an institution can accommodate to its enrolment numbers. (bit.ly/18xm8uj)
** Canada is being dragged into "overzealous" financial
regulation by a global campaign to root out risky bank lending
practices, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge argues in
a new report. (bit.ly/1CBtCHv)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada and the international coalition have relied
heavily on air strikes to support Kurdish peshmerga fighters
combatting the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham in Iraq, but
this hasn't addressed the group's most lethal tactic. (bit.ly/1tw8D7d)
** Six weeks after Cenovus Energy Inc unveiled a
pared-back capital budget for 2015, the continued slide in oil
prices has forced the oilsands major to announce Wednesday
another C$700 million in spending cuts and trim the number of
contractors it employs. (bit.ly/1HhUjFI)
** Almost a year after the federal government revamped the
way medical marijuana is produced and distributed in Canada -
moving from home-based operations to large-scale commercial ones
- the fledgling industry continues to encounter growing pains.
(bit.ly/1LjXwEb)
