Feb 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto Mayor John Tory wants the city to be
"meaningfully consulted" before any decisions are made about the
sale of surplus schools by the Toronto District School Board.
Tory says opinion appears to be split between those that never
want a school sold, and those that want every property sold that
does not meet provincial enrolment numbers. (bit.ly/16cYMbt)
** Chorus Aviation Inc has placed an order for new
planes after finalizing a contract with Air Canada that
cuts costs and strengthens the partners' ability to compete with
WestJet Encore. (bit.ly/1uRZAJg)
** The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan bought PODS Inc, a
portable moving and storage company, from Bahrain-based Arcapita
Bank BSC for more than C$1 billion ($797.58 million). (bit.ly/1K6Uguv)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's drug-price regulator has taken the rare step of
calling a hearing into what is considered the world's most
expensive prescription medicine, accusing its manufacturer of
exceeding the permissible price cap. The yearly cost per patient
of as much as C$700,000 is even more than the manufacturer,
Alexion Pharmaceutical, charges in the United States,
which typically has the steepest prices globally, says the
Patented Medicines Price Review Board. (bit.ly/1zChp4V)
** Liquidation sales at Target's Canadian stores
could begin as early as Thursday. Target Canada will seek court
approval on Wednesday to allow a group of liquidation companies
to start to sell off the contents of its Canadian stores. (bit.ly/1HPhmI8)
** Nearly one-in-five Canadian oil and gas companies says it
may have to cut staff as commodity prices slide, according to a
survey published Monday by Mercer LLC, a human resource
consultancy. One-in-four said they won't be "buying" as much new
talent from outside their organization, while one in six plans
to freeze or cut compensation. A third of the companies said it
was "too early to tell" whether the price decline will impact
their operations. (bit.ly/1CVmkys)
($1 = C$1.2538)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)