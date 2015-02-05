Feb 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The going-out-of-business sales at Target Corp
Canada will begin on Thursday after the insolvent retailer came
to an agreement with its landlords over the liquidation process.
Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court gave
Target the green light on Wednesday to start its liquidation
sales the following morning when its stores open for business at
their regular time. (bit.ly/1C2JUIi)
** The Conservative government's clampdown on the temporary
foreign worker program promised a "massive" increase in
inspections, including the power to search work sites without a
warrant but documents show this now year-old inspection power
has never been used. (bit.ly/1zbC7U4)
** If the Supreme Court of Canada takes the momentous step
of striking down the law against assisted suicide on Friday,
Canada's medical profession intends to play a significant part
in crafting the new rules that would govern how the gravely ill
choose to die in the country. (bit.ly/1zTxlS2)
NATIONAL POST
** TransCanada Corp said it was planning to
diversify into the oil-by-rail business within months, improving
its customers' ability to connect to its sprawling North
American pipeline and storage network. (bit.ly/1xoOVG0)
** The Canadian dollar fell heavily on Wednesday as an
impressive string of gains in oil prices stalled amid signs of
growing crude inventories in the United States. The loonie
tumbled 1.08 of a cent to $79.59 following a run-up of two cents
over the previous two sessions. (bit.ly/1zTyCZ6)
** In its first two months, the Nova Star car ferry blew
through a C$21.5 million ($17 million) government loan that was
supposed to last seven years and then tore through another $7.5
million in provincial money by season's end. Nova Scotia's
tourism minister announced on Wednesday yet another C$13 million
in government money for the vessel. (bit.ly/1zj2VWY)
($1 = C$1.25)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)