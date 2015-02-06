Feb 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Police believe two Liberal operatives, including one of
Premier Kathleen Wynne's top aides, broke the law by offering a
former candidate a government job in exchange for dropping out
of the Sudbury by-election race. (bit.ly/1yPUAX9)
** Canadian universities have used the temporary foreign
worker program to recruit for about a quarter of their new
permanent jobs over the last five years. Schools are urging the
government to relax new rules that they say are hurting their
ability to recruit internationally. (bit.ly/1Kxr3Hs)
** Ontario's First Nations leaders are demanding the
National Energy Board halt its review of TransCanada Corp's
Energy East project until they can be properly
consulted. In a letter to Natural Resources Minister Greg
Rickford, Ontario regional chief Stan Beardy said First Nations
have "grave concern" about the NEB process, saying the board has
been inaccessible and unwilling to share information with them.
(bit.ly/1znsUfY)
NATIONAL POST
** The Harper government struck a provocative pose Thursday,
telling Russia to "back off" in Ukraine, promising to campaign
for NATO membership on behalf of another former Soviet republic
and urging all allies to do more. (bit.ly/18TKy1b)
** Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod will drop out of the race for
provincial Progressive Conservative leader Friday morning, but
she hasn't made up her mind about whether she'll run for federal
office. "That may not be the answer anyone wants immediately,
but it's the answer I have," she said in an interview over tea
in a Barrhaven cafe. "I'll make that decision in the next week."
(bit.ly/1C08ozr)
** DVD and Blu-ray rental company Redbox is shutting down
its Canadian operations and pulling its rental kiosks out of
Canada. Chicago-based Redbox announced that it made the decision
after failing to generate sufficient business at its 1,400
rental kiosks across the country. (bit.ly/1znw3N1)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)