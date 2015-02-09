UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Tim Hortons Inc has apologized after the owner of a Vancouver location was seen dumping a bucket of water on a homeless man sleeping outside. The incident at the Tim Hortons was first reported on Friday by witnesses on social media, where posts urging a boycott were shared thousands of times. (bit.ly/1CablQC)
** After suffering a clear loss in the Canadian Supreme Court, opponents of physician-assisted suicide now want to persuade the federal government to impose the tightest possible restrictions on the medical procedure. Constitutional-law experts and political insiders said the most likely option at this point is new legislation within the 12-month time frame that was offered by the Supreme Court in its unanimous ruling on Friday. (bit.ly/1A9AhZg)
** The Canadian army somehow lost three highly sophisticated, precision-guided artillery shells on its ways out of Afghanistan in an embarrassing case that resulted in an almost two-year investigation. (bit.ly/1yZNek5)
NATIONAL POST
** Fourth-quarter figures released last week by the Canadian Venture Capital Association show the information and communications technology sector scooped the largest share of venture capital funding in 2014 with C$1.3 billion ($1.04 billion) - up from C$1.1 billion in 2013. (bit.ly/1ERZ1rH)
** London-based barrister Amal Clooney is going to Cairo for visiting the family of Mohamed Fahmy, a Canadian citizen who was former Cairo bureau chief for Al Jazeera English and has been jailed for over a year in Egypt on charges of falsifying news during civil unrest and having terrorist links to the Muslim Brotherhood. (bit.ly/1Dw81Bg) ($1 = 1.2505 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.