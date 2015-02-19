Feb 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sales of luxury vehicles hit a record in Canada last year and Porsche Cars Canada Inc is riding the wave. Porsche posted the best year-over-year percentage increase of any auto maker in Canada, topping off a four-year run that has doubled sales. (bit.ly/1CLZCrD)

** Ontario Superior Court ruled on Wednesday that Target Canada's franchised pharmacists should get C$100,000 ($80,103) from Target Canada to cover their legal and financial advice in the insolvency proceedings of the chain, which is closing all 133 of its stores by mid-May. (bit.ly/1DEdiGs)

** Islamic jihadis have "declared war on Canada and its allies," posing a grave threat and justifying sweeping new surveillance of terrorist suspects, Minister of Public Safety Steven Blaney said on Wednesday as he headed to a summit hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama on countering violent extremism. (bit.ly/1LdUWwO)

** Barrick Gold Corp slashed jobs and hung the for sale sign on some of its Asia-Pacific assets, as the Canadian company vowed to reduce its debt by at least $3-billion this year. (bit.ly/1G6PdrE)

** The Canadian government has failed to get Washington to pay the roughly $250 million needed to build a U.S. Customs plaza on the Michigan side of a new Detroit-Windsor bridge. Ottawa will be responsible for financing the entire cost of the $2.1-billion bridge, including access roads on both sides of the Detroit River as well as U.S. border installations, under a deal announced on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1Jr5ooX)

NATIONAL POST

** Leonard Asper, whose family built, and later lost, the Canwest Global Communications Corp empire, had scrambled a last-ditch effort to buy Sun News Network. That was less than 72 hours before its owner, Quebecor Media, officially pulled the plug on it. (bit.ly/17Y8tfR)

** Ezra Levant, left unemployed by the demise of Sun News, is hoping to emulate the success of U.S. commentator Glenn Beck by launching his own subscription-based conservative website. (bit.ly/1Jr4F7j)

** Parti Quebecois leadership candidate Pierre Karl Peladeau is not excluding the possibility of Quebec becoming an independent country based on an election result that would put the party in power. (bit.ly/1vJ8IQW)

** Finance Minister Joe Oliver came under fire on Wednesday over allegations his office broke federal rules by sole-sourcing speechwriting services in 2013 for C$9,200 to the law firm of Guy Giorno - Prime Minister Stephen Harper's former chief of staff. (bit.ly/1EVyl5O) ($1 = 1.2484 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)