Feb 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A Toronto-based market research firm that did work for
Target Corp says it was told to switch an invoice from
the retailer's U.S.-based parent to Target Canada just several
days before the company filed for creditor protection, leaving
the firm with what it says is now a C$232,328 ($186,384) unpaid
claim. (bit.ly/1F1vDfe)
** Steve Laut, the president of Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd, delivered a stern warning to the oil sands
industry, telling a room full of Fort McMurray business people
that they need to start cutting costs or the industry will fall
into a "death spiral". (bit.ly/1AXAL5g)
** British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has
reviewed hundreds of Abbotsford police search warrants and found
problems that could put at least 43 cases in jeopardy. The
investigation into the alleged misconduct of 17 Abbotsford
officers dates as far back as 2008 and could stretch further. (bit.ly/1CRx4dG)
NATIONAL POST
** After three years of diligently trying to avoid the
inevitable, the embattled board of directors at SNC Lavalin
Group Inc went into full combat mode Thursday when the Royal
Canadian Mounted Police charged the Montreal-based multinational
in connection with a criminal investigation into its dealings in
Libya. (bit.ly/1FBBvPS)
** In the face of new technology and budget cuts, the
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is mulling the sale of its
downtown Toronto headquarters, a move network officials admit
may shake staff morale and its public image. (bit.ly/1EcyV1a)
** Bombardier Inc will sell C$750 million
($601.68 million) worth of shares at a 10 percent discount to
its already beaten-down stock price as it seeks to bolster its
balance sheet amid deteriorating financial results. (bit.ly/1zshdkX)
** The federal government is writing off another C$295
million in uncollected Canada student loans from more than
63,000 bad debts, leaving taxpayers on the hook for at least C
$837 million in write-offs over the last three years
alone. (bit.ly/1FBEnfK)
($1 = 1.2465 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)