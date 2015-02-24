Feb 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's biggest railway reached a last-minute tentative
agreement with one of its unions on Monday, averting a lockout
that threatened to delay imports from Asia and compound a U.S.
West Coast port logjam. (bit.ly/1AoX3w6)
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has scrapped plans for a
long-delayed oil sands mine, becoming the latest company to pull
the plug on a major Alberta expansion as crude prices hover near
multiyear lows. (bit.ly/1MNqoFQ)
** Keystone XL's supporters - back in Washington after a
congressional recess - will deliver on Tuesday the bill to U.S.
President Barack Obama that attempts to wrest control of the
pipeline's approval. (bit.ly/18h9aAV)
NATIONAL POST
** Shell Canada Ltd says it is pulling its regulatory
application for the proposed Pierre River oilsands project north
of Fort McMurray, Alberta, to focus on existing operations. (bit.ly/1zcnU9L)
** Magna International Inc is selling its
battery-pack business to Samsung SDI Co Ltd, giving
the South Korean electronics giant access to new
electric-vehicle customers in Europe, North America and China.
(bit.ly/1D6U7Sa)
** One of Canada's biggest mobile companies is hoping the
courts will overturn a decision by the telecom regulator that is
aimed at creating greater price fairness for mobile TV services.
Bell Mobility Inc has filed an application with the Federal
Court of Appeal, asking that it be allowed to appeal a Jan. 29
ruling, which called the service provider's pricing model for
its mobile TV app "unlawful". (bit.ly/1MOouET)
