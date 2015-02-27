Feb 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Oil-service firms are slashing jobs and pay for
executives as the fallout from tumbling crude prices spreads
through the energy industry's supply chain. Trican Well Service
Ltd and Calfrac Well Services Ltd are among
the latest Canadian service companies to feel the pinch from
deep cuts in oil producers' capital spending and a slowdown in
drilling activity across North America. (bit.ly/1BFZxbX)
** Ford Motor Co needs to invest in an engine factory
in Windsor, Ontario, now that it has pumped $700 million into
its vehicle assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, Unifor
president Jerry Dias says. (bit.ly/1vFoC3U)
NATIONAL POST
** This week's veto by Barack Obama of a bill to approve the
Keystone XL oil pipeline has sparked renewed interest in a
climate change pact between Canada and the United States. The
latest suggestion came from Michael Bloomberg, the former New
York City mayor and the UN secretary-general's special envoy for
cities and climate change, who argued that Canada could offer up
progress on climate change as a quid-pro-quo for the President's
KXL approval. (bit.ly/1G0rPP9)
** The long-running and multi-million-dollar legal dispute
between David Berry and his former employer, Bank of Nova Scotia
, has been settled - sparing the two parties what was
expected to be a particularly costly, public trial. The
settlement comes almost 10 years after Berry, the former head of
preferred-share trading at Scotia and at one point the bank's
highest-paid employee, was terminated. Terms of the settlement
are confidential. (bit.ly/1G0srV8)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)