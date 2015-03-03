March 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian government is actively searching for a new
top military commander to succeed General Tom Lawson after he
asked that his three-year appointment not be extended. (bit.ly/1AAJp4j)
** Oxford Properties Corp and Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc, two of
the country's largest landlords have moved quickly to snap up 11
of their best leases from insolvent Target Canada for what it
describes as a premium price, underlining their urgency to take
back control of their retail space. (bit.ly/1wLOzKz)
** For a new advertising campaign for McDonald's Canada,
launched on Monday evening, a small film crew crisscrossed the
country interviewing more than 450 McDonald's customers,
staff, and suppliers. Some of those people will be the face of
the "Welcome to McDonald's" campaign. (bit.ly/1vXqx4d)
NATIONAL POST
** Ottawa's bumpy mission to foster fiercer wireless
competition across the country is set to reach a climax when
Industry Canada reveals the results of the AWS-3 spectrum
auction to be held on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1EdoTww)
** Two transactions in Toronto that saw institutional buyers
swoop in and make offers to condo developers for entire
buildings, squeezing out all the small-time investors, have
caught the eye of people in the high-rise industry. (bit.ly/1EJ1eVq)
** Refugee immigrants are reporting higher incomes to the
Canada Revenue Agency than investor-class immigrants, according
to data compiled by Citizenship and Immigration Canada. The rate
of investor immigrants reporting any income whatsoever is far
below the Canadian average. (bit.ly/1DCZ5pM)
** Concerns that arms could end up "in the hands of
extremists" made Ottawa reluctant to support the Syrian
opposition in the aftermath of the August 2013 chemical weapons
attack in Damascus, newly released documents show. (bit.ly/1AALmOa)
** The Ontario government has opened the possibility of
appealing a court ruling, which allowed a young aboriginal girl
with leukemia to abandon chemotherapy, after an unusual, belated
decision to get involved in the contentious case. (bit.ly/1EdyCTu)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)