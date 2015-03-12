March 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** An information technology manager at MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Inc is facing accusations of insider trading and tipping in advance of a takeover deal the company negotiated in 2012. The Ontario Securities Commission alleged Satish Talawdekar learned about his company's plans to acquire a major subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc in 2012, and used his personal line of credit to buy C$44,365 ($34,972) worth of MDA shares just days before the company announced the deal. (bit.ly/19dU6V7)

** Private-sector economists who submitted their prebudget forecasts to Ottawa this week say with the past two months of steady oil prices there is no longer a need to delay the budget. (bit.ly/1ECdzMa)

** The Toronto District School Board passed next year's budget on Wednesday, cutting more than 250 jobs, including about 50 special education jobs that became a sticking point for trustees during an hour-long soul-searching debate. (bit.ly/1Buzd2u)

NATIONAL POST

** Ireland's Endo International Plc has emerged as a rival bidder for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and said in a statement that it plans to offer $175 per Salix share, payable in cash and stock, through a negotiated transaction. That proposal was announced less than three weeks after Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Salix signed off on a $158 per share transaction. (bit.ly/1MtQcUe)

** PepsiCo Inc announced the re-launch of its Pepsi Challenge global marketing campaign on Wednesday, taking Vancouver-based technology company UrtheCast Corp along for the ride. UrtheCast, which has developed the world's first color ultra High-Definition video camera to take near real-time video of earth from space, will film the first "epic-film adventure," for the Pepsi campaign's technology challenge. (bit.ly/1C8pvU6)

** A majority of Canadians say the country needs government policies to protect Canadian culture from being subsumed by American and other foreign influences, although 24 percent of people say there's no such thing as a unique Canadian culture to begin with, according to a new Angus Reid Institute report published on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1ECf6Sk)