March 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's broadcast regulator, Canadian Radio-television
and Telecommunications Commission is proposing new rules that
would offer the owners of CraveTV and Shomi the prospect of
looser regulation if they make their services available to all
Canadians directly online with no television or Internet
subscription required. (bit.ly/1GJwllt)
** The personal sacrifices made by tens of thousands of
patients, along with billions of dollars invested in drug
development, are effectively being wasted because the results of
failed experiments are so rarely made available to other
scientists. (bit.ly/1MxG3YB)
** A benefit proposed by the government to prevent disabled
veterans from spending their retirement years in poverty could
disadvantage those injured in older conflicts such as Korea and
the Second World War by clawing back their lifetime payments for
pain and suffering, veterans advocates say. (bit.ly/1BcJlYV)
NATIONAL POST
** A proposed transfer of unused spectrum between two of
Canada's small wireless carriers was recently rejected by
Ottawa, marking the latest transaction in the telecommunications
sector that failed to win Industry Canada's blessing. The deal
would have seen Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp
purchase two 10-year licences to wireless airwaves in Regina and
Saskatoon from Toronto-based Wind Mobile Corp. (bit.ly/1MxFpdF)
** Members of Parliament are in line for a 2.3 percent pay
raise, about five times the increase the Conservative government
is offering public-service employees. (bit.ly/1Fi0dnr)
** Highgate Public School in Toronto barred its doors on
Thursday in response to an international online threat that also
affected schools with the same name in England. The threat reads
in part: "Today is the day. In 25 minutes the bells will ring at
Highgate school. I will kill as many children as I can for the
countless children you have killed. Allahu Akbar my brothers and
sisters." (bit.ly/1wDhMfU)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)