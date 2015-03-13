March 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's broadcast regulator, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is proposing new rules that would offer the owners of CraveTV and Shomi the prospect of looser regulation if they make their services available to all Canadians directly online with no television or Internet subscription required. (bit.ly/1GJwllt)

** The personal sacrifices made by tens of thousands of patients, along with billions of dollars invested in drug development, are effectively being wasted because the results of failed experiments are so rarely made available to other scientists. (bit.ly/1MxG3YB)

** A benefit proposed by the government to prevent disabled veterans from spending their retirement years in poverty could disadvantage those injured in older conflicts such as Korea and the Second World War by clawing back their lifetime payments for pain and suffering, veterans advocates say. (bit.ly/1BcJlYV)

NATIONAL POST

** A proposed transfer of unused spectrum between two of Canada's small wireless carriers was recently rejected by Ottawa, marking the latest transaction in the telecommunications sector that failed to win Industry Canada's blessing. The deal would have seen Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp purchase two 10-year licences to wireless airwaves in Regina and Saskatoon from Toronto-based Wind Mobile Corp. (bit.ly/1MxFpdF)

** Members of Parliament are in line for a 2.3 percent pay raise, about five times the increase the Conservative government is offering public-service employees. (bit.ly/1Fi0dnr)

** Highgate Public School in Toronto barred its doors on Thursday in response to an international online threat that also affected schools with the same name in England. The threat reads in part: "Today is the day. In 25 minutes the bells will ring at Highgate school. I will kill as many children as I can for the countless children you have killed. Allahu Akbar my brothers and sisters." (bit.ly/1wDhMfU) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)