April 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's biggest uranium producer, Cameco Corp, is in advanced talks with India on a deal to supply the country of 1.2 billion with fuel for nuclear power plants as Ottawa prepares to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, sources say.(bit.ly/1z18yWC)

** Canada is downgrading its forecast for economic growth to just 2 percent as Finance Minister Joe Oliver prepares to deliver the federal budget, citing the ripple effects of low oil prices.(bit.ly/1z18INO)

** BCE Inc has ousted Bell Media president Kevin Crull three weeks after he intervened in news coverage at the company's television stations.(bit.ly/1adQjXs)

NATIONAL POST

** Seventy percent of the perpetrators in Canada's cases of murdered and missing aboriginal women are indigenous, Bob Paulson, the RCMP commissioner, has confirmed.(bit.ly/1yip7Tg)

** A Toronto-based credit union has upped the ante in the spring mortgage market rate wars, a development that is likely to make the country's most expensive markets even hotter. Though the term is only for 18 months, Meridian, Ontario's largest credit union, has offered what appears to be one of the lowest rates ever on a fixed term at 1.49 percent.(bit.ly/1yipn4M) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)