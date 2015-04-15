April 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada and India are expected to announce on Wednesday a
uranium supply deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars where
Canadian producer Cameco Corp would provide fuel for
Indian reactors. (bit.ly/1NHLicd)
** Toyota Motor Corp plans to shift production of
Corolla compact cars from Cambridge, Ontario, to a new factory
in Mexico, ending an era that began when the company opened its
first Canadian assembly plant in 1988. (bit.ly/1JJe6vi)
** Digital ride-sharing service Uber is teaming up with one
of Canada's most recognized brands as it faces local challengers
seeking to shut it down. San Francisco-based Uber Technologies
Inc announced on Tuesday a marketing promotion with Loblaw
Companies Ltd to make it easier for customers without
cars to pick up groceries they have ordered online. (bit.ly/1DhO5ky)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's economy will grow slightly slower than forecast
by the International Monetary Fund just a few months ago, with
momentum remaining "solid" but constrained by the collapse of
global oil prices that have weakened investment and employment.
Canada's output is expected to increase by 2.2 percent this year
and 2.0 percent in 2016, the Washington-based IMF said in its
spring World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1JJWTlf)
** Ottawa tech company Shopify has filed documents for an
initial public offering of $100 million in New York and Toronto.
The cloud-based commerce company, founded in 2004 by Tobias
Luetke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake and released in 2006, has
been in the media eye for its rapid growth. (bit.ly/1IcL46g)
** Postmedia Network Canada Corp is aiming to
complete its integration with Sun Media in six to nine months,
Chief Executive Paul Godfrey said on Tuesday, a day after the
Sun takeover was completed. (bit.ly/1CJbg4x)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)