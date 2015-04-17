April 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bruce Power and the Ontario government are mired in negotiations for a $15 billion deal to refurbish six nuclear reactors, delaying the planned project past a self-imposed deadline and posing new questions about the province's future energy mix. (bit.ly/1CT1kWi)

** Calloway Real Estate Investment Trust is buying SmartCentres and changing its name to SmartREIT in a deal that will create one of Canada's largest retail landlords. Calloway will buy 24 shopping centres, mainly in Ontario and Quebec, for $1.16 billion. (bit.ly/1IRjHSB)

** A national class-action lawsuit has been filed against Bell Canada over alleged breaches of privacy arising from its recently discontinued target ads program. The suit against subsidiaries of Bell alleges that the defendants used the program to track, collect and sell sensitive account and Internet browsing information of their customers to advertisers. (bit.ly/1IlwxFl)

NATIONAL POST

** Corus Entertainment Inc is snatching coveted kids-programming rights from rival DHX Media Ltd in a "landmark" licensing agreement with a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Co that will see Disney Channel launch in Canada later this year. (bit.ly/1cBG6pC)

** Ontario's Liberal government plans to sell 60 percent of Hydro One, the province's huge transmission utility, to help pay for new transit and infrastructure projects. (bit.ly/1G3R183)

** Bombardier Inc's new strategic adviser has a tough job ahead of him as he untangles the problems that have sapped time, money and investor confidence from the commercial aircraft business. But he says there's one thing that takes some of the pressure off: there's nothing wrong with the CSeries. (bit.ly/1yyP2WK) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)