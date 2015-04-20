April 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Federal officials dismiss as "hypothetical" the notion that selecting an SNC-Lavalin Group Inc led consortium to rebuild and operate Montreal's Champlain Bridge might endanger the massive project.

** Ontario is expected to make history soon by becoming the first jurisdiction in Canada to ban menthol-flavoured tobacco products.

** The federal government's former top civil servant, Wayne Wouters, is joining McCarthy Tetrault LLP as a part-time strategic and policy adviser, the firm is to announce on Monday.

NATIONAL POST

** Deputy chief Mark Saunders has reportedly been chosen to become Toronto's first black police chief. Several media reports say the official announcement is expected Monday. (bit.ly/1H7uebS) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)