THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Export Development Canada is making a C$525
million ($428.92 million) loan to Volkswagen AG, in
a bid to get the German auto maker to boost its Canadian supply
base as it expands in Mexico and the Southern United States. (bit.ly/1JfXzSe)
** Big-city mayors are pushing for assurances in legislation
that a new transit fund from Ottawa will be permanent, as they
begin a series of negotiations on the details. Finance Minister
Joe Oliver referred to the program as permanent in his budget
speech on Tuesday, but municipalities noted the word was not
used in the budget document to describe the new program. (bit.ly/1FghqOA)
** Google Inc Canada has formed a partnership with
Export Development Canada to offer Canada's roughly 2
million small and medium sized businesses a window to the world
with a graphic and data-heavy picture of Canada's key export
markets. (bit.ly/1DlLxzD)
NATIONAL POST
** Saying he is "astounded" by opposition in British
Columbia to his company's proposed pipeline expansion, the head
of U.S. energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan Inc
warned his company would forge ahead with construction starting
in the summer of 2016, if the project receives Ottawa's
approval. (bit.ly/1DSmy9x)
** Infor Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition
company (SPAC), filed a prospectus for a $100 million offering
of restricted voting units with each unit consisting of a share
plus half a share purchase warrant. (bit.ly/1HYRM1y)
** A consortium that includes SNC Lavalin Group Inc
has been selected by the Ontario government as the preferred
bidder for Toronto's multibillion-dollar Eglinton light rail
transit contract, sources say. (bit.ly/1d3F6em)
($1 = 1.2240 Canadian dollars)
