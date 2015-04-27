April 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper signalled last week that
Canada will set a less ambitious emissions-reduction goal for
2025 than the one announced by President Barack Obama, which
aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 26 percent from 2005 levels.
(bit.ly/1Dsst1t)
** Canada's energy industry is bracing for more budget cuts
and possibly another wave of layoffs even as crude prices edge
up from multiyear lows. (bit.ly/1Gxioow)
** The federal government and Canadian aid groups are
marshalling resources to help in the aftermath of the Nepal
earthquake, dispatching doctors, medical supplies and a military
response team to the country. (bit.ly/1KmYQ7L)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto's outgoing police chief, Bill Blair, has
confirmed he will be running for the federal Liberals in the
fall election. Blair tweeted Sunday morning that he is "excited
to continue my public service by working to earn the support of
people in Scarborough Southwest." (bit.ly/1JK0Rtz)
** Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby has been
added to Canada's roster for the upcoming world hockey
championship, giving the Canadian team a huge boost as it seeks
to win its first gold medal since 2007. (bit.ly/1PLgWDe)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)