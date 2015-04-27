April 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper signalled last week that Canada will set a less ambitious emissions-reduction goal for 2025 than the one announced by President Barack Obama, which aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 26 percent from 2005 levels. (bit.ly/1Dsst1t)

** Canada's energy industry is bracing for more budget cuts and possibly another wave of layoffs even as crude prices edge up from multiyear lows. (bit.ly/1Gxioow)

** The federal government and Canadian aid groups are marshalling resources to help in the aftermath of the Nepal earthquake, dispatching doctors, medical supplies and a military response team to the country. (bit.ly/1KmYQ7L)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto's outgoing police chief, Bill Blair, has confirmed he will be running for the federal Liberals in the fall election. Blair tweeted Sunday morning that he is "excited to continue my public service by working to earn the support of people in Scarborough Southwest." (bit.ly/1JK0Rtz)

** Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby has been added to Canada's roster for the upcoming world hockey championship, giving the Canadian team a huge boost as it seeks to win its first gold medal since 2007. (bit.ly/1PLgWDe) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)