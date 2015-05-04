May 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadians strongly support the Conservative government's
move to raise the contribution limits for Tax Free Savings
Accounts, but expanding the Canada Pension Plan would be an even
more popular move, a new Nanos survey conducted for the Globe
and Mail reveals. (bit.ly/1AztqFo)
** Canadian military aircraft bound for Nepal had to stop
flying into the earthquake-stricken country after Kathmandu
closed its airport to heavy planes, out of fears that its runway
was damaged by tremors. (bit.ly/1dHB0bX)
** Manulife, Canada's largest life insurer, is
looking to wearable fitness trackers, data collection and an
enticing rewards program to boost sluggish sales and connect
with customers in a radical new way. (bit.ly/1E8ZjFf)
NATIONAL POST
** With a last-minute legal maneuver, Canada federal
government will try to prevent the release of former Guantanamo
Bay detainee Omar Khadr on bail on Tuesday in an Edmonton
courtroom. (bit.ly/1bVyPjR)
** Canadian Prime minister Stephen Harper paid a surprise
visit to Iraq on Saturday, meeting with the country's prime
minister and delivering a substantial aid check for the war-torn
region. (bit.ly/1bVAfL8)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)