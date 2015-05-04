May 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadians strongly support the Conservative government's move to raise the contribution limits for Tax Free Savings Accounts, but expanding the Canada Pension Plan would be an even more popular move, a new Nanos survey conducted for the Globe and Mail reveals. (bit.ly/1AztqFo)

** Canadian military aircraft bound for Nepal had to stop flying into the earthquake-stricken country after Kathmandu closed its airport to heavy planes, out of fears that its runway was damaged by tremors. (bit.ly/1dHB0bX)

** Manulife, Canada's largest life insurer, is looking to wearable fitness trackers, data collection and an enticing rewards program to boost sluggish sales and connect with customers in a radical new way. (bit.ly/1E8ZjFf)

NATIONAL POST

** With a last-minute legal maneuver, Canada federal government will try to prevent the release of former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr on bail on Tuesday in an Edmonton courtroom. (bit.ly/1bVyPjR)

** Canadian Prime minister Stephen Harper paid a surprise visit to Iraq on Saturday, meeting with the country's prime minister and delivering a substantial aid check for the war-torn region. (bit.ly/1bVAfL8) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)