THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Alberta oil patch is in uncharted political territory
after the New Democratic Party's unprecedented rise to power.
The energy sector, the province's dominant industry, will find
itself dealing with a left-of-centre premier and ruling party
that have been among its harshest critics on issues of
royalties, taxes and environmental policy. (bit.ly/1EX2nJr)
** The Liberal proposal for a new tax bracket would push the
top combined tax rate in six provinces to nearly 50 percent or
more, a psychological threshold that economists have long warned
will encourage tax avoidance and disappoint government
expectations for extra cash. (bit.ly/1AEvID6)
** The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission (CRTC) ruled Tuesday that it will regulate how much
Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp and BCE
Inc's Bell Mobility charge for wholesale roaming. (bit.ly/1QlWs4r)
NATIONAL POST
** Alberta's nearly 44-year-old Progressive Conservative
political dynasty crumbled Tuesday as voters propelled New
Democrat leader Rachel Notley and dozens of new MLAs into
majority government territory. (bit.ly/1bxwLhu)
** Toronto home sales rose 17 percent in April from the year
before, carving out a new record of hot sales for one of the
hottest months of the year in real estate. (bit.ly/1FP2pnm)
