THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc is preparing for an initial
public offering of a minority stake in its rail unit but says it
has no intention of selling the entire division. (bit.ly/1zOdrZd)
** The Prime Minister's Office played a key role in changing
the findings of a 2013 audit into senator Mike Duffy's living
expenses, as part of a strategy to keep the now-suspended
senator quiet as the PMO tried to find a solution to questions
over the controversial claims, Royal Canadian Mounted Police
officers allege in new court documents. (bit.ly/1JsdoSE)
** Only hours after her unprecedented victory, Alberta's
incoming New Democratic Premier extended an olive branch to
Alberta's energy industry. "Things are going to be just A-OK
here in Alberta," she said Wednesday morning from the provincial
legislature. (bit.ly/1RfScF1)
NATIONAL POST
** Brookfield Asset Management Inc is interested
in Canada's oil sector after participating in a $2.1 billion
transaction in Australia last month to take advantage of
battered oil prices, the firm's chief executive Bruce Flatt
said. (bit.ly/1ESa2qU)
** As it struggles to stop Canadians from joining terrorist
groups in Syria and Iraq, the government is introducing measures
allowing officials to more quickly revoke passports from
suspected extremists, the National Post has learned. (bit.ly/1P3iY4T)
