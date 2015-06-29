June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Ontario's manufacturing-led economy has slipped into a productivity funk, caused by slumping exports and lost market share in the United States, concludes a new study being released on Monday by the Ottawa-based Center for the Study of Living Standards. (bit.ly/1JiSUfU)

** Canada will get more power to accredit its own medical schools, under an agreement that took years to negotiate and reduces the U.S. influence on the criteria used to review schools. Medical schools at the University of British Columbia and the University of Calgary will be the first up to be re-accredited under the new criteria. (bit.ly/1GKAjGv)

** The second of two convicted murderers that had escaped from a New York State jail nearly a month ago was shot and wounded near the Canadian border on Sunday and is now in custody. A state police sergeant shot David Sweat near Constable, New York roughly 63 kilometers from the Clinton prison. (bit.ly/1InnDtI)

** Canadian author and environmentalist Naomi Klein, known for her opposition to capitalism and corporate globalization, is scheduled to join a Vatican committee that was formed to draw attention to a conference on the environment being held in Rome this week. (bit.ly/1HrO82q)