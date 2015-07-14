July 14 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian video streaming services continue to come
untethered from traditional television as Bell Media said on
Monday that starting next year, CraveTV would be offered
directly to any Canadian with an Internet connection. (bit.ly/1CBzUtV)
** Swiss bank Syz & Co said it would buy Royal Bank of
Canada's Swiss private bank, including 10 billion Swiss
francs ($10.57 billion) under management, the latest move by a
foreign bank to exit Switzerland. (bit.ly/1HsZIVx)
** The technology allowing consumers to make purchases using
credit and debit cards stored on their smartphones is rolling
out in Canada, but fewer than 25 percent of consumers can use
it, according to a white paper released by the six largest banks
in conjunction with the Canadian Bankers Association. (bit.ly/1HrI1rJ)
NATIONAL POST
** Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has been asked by the
Federal Reserve in Washington to address a claim the Canadian
bank "collaborated" to extend credit to a customer of City
National Corp, a Los Angeles-based private and
commercial bank RBC is proposing to buy for $5.4 billion, before
the acquisition was approved by regulators. (bit.ly/1HsYqK4)
** Toronto's City Council voted last week to crack down on
Uber drivers, but that isn't stopping the ride service from
expanding its offerings to include a new car-pooling option
during the Pan American Games. UberPool will be available in
Toronto until July 26, and Uber is offering it for free during
Tuesday's morning and evening rush hour. (bit.ly/1HsYSIs)
** The pipeline unit of refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp
plans to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP for
about $15.8 billion in stock and cash, the latest example of
consolidation among companies that move and process fuel. (bit.ly/1HsZ36q)
