Aug 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian and Mexican auto parts makers that collectively employ nearly 1 million workers, are warning of dire consequences for manufacturing jobs if the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact is concluded without better terms for their sector. (bit.ly/1Edxxhk)

** Canadians are rapidly losing faith in the ability of the health system to provide care for their aging loved ones and they want the federal government to step up and find solutions, two new public opinion surveys show. (bit.ly/1MOcOUz)

** Canada's New Democratic Party is putting up a fight to oust Justin Trudeau in his riding of Papineau, buoyed by recent polls showing the party on a strong footing to keep a majority of its seats in Quebec and even make gains elsewhere in the province. (bit.ly/1EeMWhI)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's acceptance of Hungarian Roma asylum-seekers is on an upswing after plummeting to record lows just a few years ago, according to data from the Immigration and Refugee Board. (bit.ly/1MOe0XT) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)