Aug 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadians grew wealthier in 2014 as their debts climbed
2.9 percent on average while assets grew 5.5 percent last year,
pushing average household net wealth to C$589,511 in Canada,
according to the latest WealthScapes analysis by Environics
Analytics. (bit.ly/1haUtmY)
** Phil King, the head of programming for the CTV network
and a long-time TSN executive, is departing from Bell Media
as part of a reshuffling in the company's senior
ranks. (bit.ly/1haUCXy)
** In his first day of testimony at the Duffy trial, former
PMO director of issues management Chris Woodcock said the Prime
Minister's Office insisted on getting Senator Mike Duffy to pay
back his housing expenses because it feared the steady flow of
stories on the controversy was hurting the Conservative Party's
brand in the public. (bit.ly/1haUZBn)
NATIONAL POST
** Identity of a Cameroon citizen Michael Mvogo, who came to
Canada in 2005 using a fraudulent U.S. passport, has been
confirmed after a decade, paving the way for his deportation
back to his native. (bit.ly/1haWlw1)
** Scam artists, extortionists and "unconfirmed reports" of
possible suicides have emerged in the aftermath of the Ashley
Madison hack, Toronto police said Monday. "We're talking about
families. We're talking about their children ... It's going to
have impacts on their lives," acting Staff Superitendent Bryce
Evans told a morning news conference. (bit.ly/1haWRdo)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)