Aug 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada is contractually obliged to keep secret the
details of a controversial $15 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia
- a transaction that Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper
personally assured the country's monarch will be guaranteed by
the Canadian government, documents say. (bit.ly/1PSva51)
** Bombardier Inc's struggle to avoid penny-stock
status on the Toronto Stock Exchange hinges largely on how
quickly its chief plane salesman Colin Bole can clinch another
order for the company's new C Series aircraft as it approaches a
one-year drought. (bit.ly/1PSvH79)
** The chair of the University of British Columbia's board
of governors John Montalbano is stepping out of his position
temporarily, after the university and its faculty association
agreed on the process to investigate whether he or others
infringed on a professor's academic freedom. (bit.ly/1Eifl6c)
NATIONAL POST
** The family of former Centerra Gold Chief
Executive Len Homeniuk says he has been re-arrested in Bulgaria
and fears he may be spirited away to Kyrgyzstan. (bit.ly/1EigBGy)
** Toronto Torrid, the plus-size sibling of California
street fashion giant Hot Topic Inc, will open its
first Canadian store in Toronto next week in an apparel market
that is still sorely underserved for the overweight and obese,
experts say. (bit.ly/1EigFpD)
** In an effort to pay down its debt and narrow its focus on
fewer oil and gas plays, Encana Corp struck a deal to
sell off its natural gas assets in Louisiana for $850 million on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1EigRFs)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)