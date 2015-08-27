Aug 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Dave McKay
is painting a relatively upbeat picture for both his bank and
the broader economy, even as concern grows about the health of
Canada's energy sector and its potential impact on loans. (bit.ly/1KPORWV)
** The average Canadian family now spends more money on
taxes than on food, clothing and shelter, according to a report
by the Vancouver-based think tank Fraser Institute. (bit.ly/1KPP1NW)
** Sales of milk in Canada fell in June by more than 3
percent from the same month a year earlier, Statistics Canada
said on Wednesday, marking the eighth consecutive monthly
decline of what was once a staple of the Canadian diet. (bit.ly/1KPPvDM)
NATIONAL POST
** Johan Van den Bussche, Bombardier's chief
country representative for Belgium, the Netherlands and
Luxembourg, is no longer employed by Bombardier, company
spokesman Marc Laforge said. Foreign reports allege that the
departure is linked to recent bribery allegations involving the
Quebec-based firm. (bit.ly/1KPPShE)
** Montreal-based WSP Global Inc. said it will buy
MMM Group, one of Canada's largest privately-owned engineering
consulting companies, for C$425 million. (bit.ly/1U80F0Z)
** About 30 protesters from the Jewish Defence League, a
Toronto Jewish group, made the rare move of protesting one of
its own community leaders on Wednesday evening, staging a picket
outside billionaire Barry Sherman's house during his cocktail
fundraiser for the Liberal party. (bit.ly/1U80PVY)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)