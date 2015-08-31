Aug 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto's condo sector is shaping up to have one of its
strongest years on record, dispelling fears that Canada's
largest housing market is ripe for a correction. (bit.ly/1LNqwXA)
** Economists from Consensus Economics are shaving their
growth forecasts for 2015 ahead of a Statistics Canada report
this week that is widely expected to confirm that Canada slipped
into recession earlier this year. (bit.ly/1Kyd1JI)
** Barrick Gold Corp has received $298 million cash
from selling half of its interest in the Porgera mining
operation to Zijin Mining Group. Barrick will use
the money to reduce its debt. (bit.ly/1hOiW29)
NATIONAL POST
** Conservatives and Liberals ganged up Sunday on perceived
frontrunner Tom Mulcair, claiming there's a multi-billion dollar
hole in the New Democratic Party leader's election platform. (bit.ly/1fPFCxe)
** Stephen Harper's political opponents are calling on the
prime minister to take time off the campaign trail and
concentrate on securing the release of jailed Canadian
journalist Mohammed Fahmy. (bit.ly/1EsN3WW)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)