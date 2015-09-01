Sept 1 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian housing prices continued to soar in the second
quarter of the year, eroding affordability for buyers even in
the face of a falling dollar and weak economic growth. But while
detached house prices are marching out of reach of buyers in
Canada's hottest housing markets, they are becoming more
affordable in many other regions. (bit.ly/1N6YdUi)
** With the afterglow of the Pan Am Games having long since
faded and Toronto Mayor John Tory still weighing his options
over the idea of an Olympic bid, city council appears to be
cooling on the idea of hosting the Games. (bit.ly/1hQLJTM)
NATIONAL POST
** Sergio Marchionne, the tenacious CEO of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV, is utterly convinced that a merger
with General Motors Co is in the best financial interests
of both companies. If his plan ever comes to fruition it will
undoubtedly mean job cuts and plant closures around the world,
but it appears that little would change in Canada as the
country's shrinking auto sector continues to be buffeted by
headwinds largely outside its control (bit.ly/1LHwYfN)
** Alberta's first fiscal update under the new NDP
government paints a tragic picture of the once-booming oil
province: a deficit of nearly $6 billion, and growing, despite
higher income and corporate taxes; soaring unemployment;
slumping manufacturing; and an expected 0.6 percent GDP
contraction in 2015. (bit.ly/1ig3snL)
