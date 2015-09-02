Sept 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The monitor in the Target Canada insolvency case
says the $1.9 billion debt the chain has said it owed its own
property company should be reduced to $1.36 billion. (bit.ly/1N9IS5d)
** Royal Bank of Canada has been granted a patent on
its mobile payments technology by the U.S. patent office, giving
customers the ability to make small purchases using their
smartphones on any network and ramping up the effectiveness of
RBC Wallet ahead of the launch of Apple Pay in Canada. (bit.ly/1Umklhw)
** Major companies in Canada's energy industry are making
another round of deep staff cuts and further shrinking their
spending plans as oil and gas players scramble to stay afloat as
the year-long commodity rout continues. (bit.ly/1JuBjzV)
NATIONAL POST
** Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that the Canadian
economy shrank at an annual rate of 0.5 percent in the second
quarter, following a 0.8 percent decline in the first three
months of the year. Economists say this is a technical
recession, but not an "outright recession." (bit.ly/1FfZ5Os)
** Halifax-based CanJet Airlines has completely suspended
its flight operations after finding itself unable to recover
from the loss of a contract with tour operator Transat AT Inc
. (bit.ly/1ihHZL6)
** Thousands of new barrels of oilsands production flowing
into the North American oil market could exacerbate the discount
Canadian producers get for their crude, analysts say. (bit.ly/1ihInJy)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S)