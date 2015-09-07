Sept 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's largest unions say if enough of their members vote strategically in key ridings across the country, Stephen Harper and the Conservatives will not get a fourth term in office. Workers say their assault will begin shortly after Labour Day and will be the culmination of months of preparation. (bit.ly/1irxJ2P)

** Immigration Minister Chris Alexander is resisting calls for Canada to do more in response to the international migrant crisis, even as some of Canada's closest allies boost their efforts to bring in more Syrian refugees. (bit.ly/1PWBEzn)

** New research suggests that the Liberals' unusual new television advertisement featuring Justin Trudeau stuck trying to go up a down escalator is scoring with voters who see it - but so is a recent and more familiar Conservative ad questioning Trudeau's readiness to manage the economy. (bit.ly/1EK9FT9)

NATIONAL POST

** U.S. citizens living in Canada face an enormous tax-filing burden. Not only do they have to file Canadian tax returns, but they also must contend with U.S. tax-filing requirements as the U.S. imposes taxes based on citizenship, not residency. (bit.ly/1Uxrir5)

** Parents of hundreds of thousands of Ontario children can rest easy that the school year will start as planned on Tuesday, but there's still a chance of a teachers' strike later this fall. Ontario public elementary school teachers remain embroiled in tough negotiations with the province and its school boards, but after weekend meetings did not result in a deal, talks were suspended until Tuesday. (bit.ly/1QjQyjT)