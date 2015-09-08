Sept 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has found
that 85 percent of Canadian investors polled in a survey didn't
panic during the dramatic ups and downs. The survey was
conducted between August 31 and September 1, after some two
weeks of extreme volatility on the markets. (bit.ly/1EQXBPB)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper says no other
staff member in his office acted unethically in the Mike Duffy
affair other than his former chief of staff Nigel Wright. Harper
made these comments in an interview aired Monday evening on CBC.
(bit.ly/1EQY6t1)
** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard's Liberal government
confirmed Monday it will boost its initial admissions target for
Syrian refugees threefold to 3,650 people for 2015. Public money
will be made available to welcome and integrate the newcomers,
Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil said. (bit.ly/1EQYvf4)
NATIONAL POST
** The Conservatives stumbled as the federal election
reached an unofficial milestone on Monday, dropping two
candidates from their slate in the important battleground of the
Greater Toronto Area after embarrassing videos surfaced in the
mainstream media and online. (bit.ly/1NXB4Ug)
** There's been no "mass exodus" from Ontario public
schools. While some parents certainly are opting to home school
their kids over concerns about the new teaching guidelines,
which were released earlier this year. The province's largest
school boards say they have yet to notice an increase in either
inquiries or withdrawals. (bit.ly/1ER0HDq)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper says Canada's
military mission in the Middle East must last for "the long
haul" to defeat Jihadist extremists in the region. As well, as
political pressure mounts on the prime minister to bring more
Syrian refugees to Canada, he insists this won't solve the
problem. (bit.ly/1ER1cgx)
